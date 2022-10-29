CASA in Action celebrates Día de los Muertos, encourages Latino community to get out and vote

Latino and immigrant organization CASA in Action held a Día de los Muertos celebration that also served to encourage participates to vote in November.

YORK, Pa. — Latino and immigrant organization CASA in Action is encouraging the Latino community to make sure their voices are heard in the upcoming election.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the organization hosted a Día de los Muertos celebration in York that also aimed to encourage the community to vote.

“It's really important for Latino voters to get out there and have their voices heard," Rosemary Cintron, Pennsylvania voter engagement manager for CASA, said. "The concerns that are a part of their community, it's something that we're passionate about, and we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to make an impact in their community.”

Guests at the celebration could enjoy traditional Latin American food, music and folkloric arts and crafts.

Participants also collaborated to build a community altar that celebrates the lives of their departed loved ones.