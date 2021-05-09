Carlisle's first Spanish-speaking church opens for service

"There are so few Hispanic ministries in Carlisle, and people need to hear of God's love in their heart language."

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle's first-ever Spanish-speaking church held its inaugural worship service on Sunday.

"Mi Casa de Oración" (My House of Prayer) in Northmiddleton Township, Cumberland County opened its doors to all-comers, especially its Spanish-speaking target audience.

While some of the other local churches offer services for Spanish-speaking congregations, Mi Casa de Oración is believed to be the first primarily Spanish-speaking church to open in the area.

The church's founder says it's a big deal for the area's large Spanish-speaking population who want to have a place to worship.

"There are so few Hispanic ministries in Carlisle, and people need to hear of God's love in their heart language," said Mike Holland. "Spanish is the heart language of a lot of people in this area, it's very important to have this ministry operating here."