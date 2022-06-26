Demonstrations continue following SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Protestors are making their voice heard in south central Pennsylvania after Friday's landmark ruling. Meanwhile, other groups are celebrating.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Shouts of protestors filled Courthouse Square in Carlisle, Cumberland County Sunday evening.

“The right to an abortion is very important in this country and the decision pissed me off, so I decided to show up," said Cameron Mead of Harrisburg.

Dozens made their voice heard following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Not everybody agrees with this decision or that we’re out here and we want to make sure we are not a minority," said Maddy Brown of Carlisle, the organizer of Sunday's rally. "We’re loud and we’re not going anywhere.”

“I’ve got two daughters and I’ll be darned if I’m going to let them go through a life with less than I ever had," said Tammy Bianchi of Cumberland County.

Their signs expressed strong disagreement with the Court’s landmark ruling, which now leaves the decision of whether or not abortion remains legal up to each individual state.

“We work so hard to give every country in this world something to look up to for democracy and here we are stripping human rights from our own residents, just because I’m a woman?" said Bianchi. "That’s unacceptable.”

“People who have children, who want children, already existing families need abortion care and I think taking it away is extremely shortsighted," said Brian McDermott of Carlisle.

While these demonstrators continue to fight, others are celebrating.

The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation released a statement in support of the Supreme Court’s decision.

The group’s legislative director said in part:

Roe v. Wade is a deeply flawed decision which rightly has now been tossed into the ash bin of history. We commend the High Court for recognizing the truth that a so-called ‘right’ to abortion appears nowhere in the U.S. Constitution. This is a day of victory for the most vulnerable among us.

The reversal of Roe v. Wade now pushes abortion rights to the forefront of this November’s midterm elections, especially in Pennsylvania where voters’ choice of governor will ultimately decide the future of abortion in the Commonwealth.

“I just hope that every person who feels as much about this as I feel about this registers and votes," said Bianchi. "That’s all we can do now is pull back the power and get our voices heard.”