Carlisle boxing tournament raises money to knock out breast cancer

Officials with the event said its purpose wasn't just to raise money, but to raise awareness for annual mammograms as well.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County boxing club spent Sunday afternoon hosting a tournament to help "knock out breast cancer."

Carlisle-based Colonial Sports Club's "Knocking out Breast Cancer" boxing tournament featured a 20-foot ring for the fighters, the same size used by the pros, a local high school chorus, military color guard and local breast cancer survivors.

The founder of Lo Glo Studios, Lois Ducote, who organized the event is a breast cancer survivor herself.

Ducote said the event's purpose wasn't just to raise money but to raise awareness for annual mammograms as well.

“It’s a constant reminder that everyone goes through this in some way shape or form," said Ducote. "It’s a reminder to get those mammograms, to get screened, and encourage others to go to their screenings, to their annuals, on a regular basis.”

A portion of the proceeds of the event went to "American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of South Central Pa."

For more information on the event and a way to donate, click here.

