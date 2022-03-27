Cumberland County car dealership raises thousands for cancer research in honor of sick co-worker

Jim Wilson, business development manager for Lehman Volvo, is fighting the hardest battle of his life.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Jim Wilson is an employee of 25 years with Lehman Volvo.

His passion for cars is only topped by his passion for cycling.

“He is one of the healthiest individuals any of us know,” said Megan Barto, one of the organizers of the “Riding with Jim” cycling event. “He rode about 11 centuries which is about 100 miles at one time on his bicycle in 2019.”

But last year, Wilson, the dealership’s business development manager was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer.

“He’s been such an inspiration to us,” said Ray Bromley, president of Lehman Volvo. “Jim’ s a guy of high faith and conviction and he’s fighting like something I’ve never seen.”’

On Sunday, Jim’s Volvo and cycling families teamed up to rally around him.

150 bikers braved wintery conditions at Lehman Volvo of Mechanicsburg in Hampden Township for the inaugural “Riding with Jim” bike ride.

“[There’s] 17 mph winds with up to 25, 30 mph gusts so it’s tough for us all to be here but it’s definitely not as tough as the past year has been on Jim and that’s really why we’re all here,” said Barto.

Sunday’s event was just one part of Lehman Volvo’s month-long fundraising effort in honor of their co-worker and friend.

“We were able to do a test drive program where we donated a certain amount of money for everyone who came in and test drove a new or used Volvo and we also, every time someone purchased a Volvo this month we also donated money,” explained Bromley.

All together, it raised more than $43,000 for Penn State Health cancer research.

“A lot of the research being done is fueled by philanthropic donations so events like this make a huge difference,” said Megan Weber, associate director of community fundraising at Penn State Health.