Shirts for York City therapy K-9s | On the Bright Side

A local clothing company is designing shirts that gives back to the York City therapy K-9s.

YORK, Pa. — Bennie and Victory are York City Police Department therapy K-9s.

The trained service dogs make a difference, spreading smiles throughout the department and community.

"We go to all of the schools and daycares within the city. We go to the hospitals to visit with the patients and staff," said Bennie's handler, Sgt. John Huncher of the YCPD. "But most importantly for me, we use them internally for our own officers during critical incidents."

He says Bennie's presence alone can turn around an officer's day.

"If a dog is around, you're going to pet him and it just makes you feel better," said Huncher. "One of his favorite activities is playing fetch in the hallways with the officers."

To continue growing the police therapy dog program and allow Bennie and Victory to keep doing their important work, the department asking for some help from the community.

That's where creative marketing company JCAR Logo Gear comes in.

"We've been just kind of tag teaming with them. Working with the dogs," said Andrew Rohrbaugh, JCAR Logo Gear partner. "They come out here all the time and get our spirits up."

The company has created shirts with the design below, featuring therapy K-9s Bennie and Victory.

Ten dollars from each purchase made goes directly to the YCPD's Therapy K-9 program. You can buy a shirt here.

Donations will be put toward expanding the department and helping a third therapy dog named Doc. He's already in training.

Within the next six months, Doc will be stationed as a therapy dog at York Hospital.

"The funds from the t-shirts are going to pay for all three dogs and all of their expenses that are needed on a right away basis," said Huncher.

And a purchase doesn't just help the dogs, it also supports a local business. JCAR makes the apparel on site in York.

"It's York County. It's big city, small world," said Rohrbaugh. "So anytime we get these opportunities to connect people together it’s great."