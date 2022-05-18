Bus crash victims thank EMS crews

In September 2021, several members of a church were injured when they crashed along Interstate 81 on a bus trip.

Example video title will go here for this video

DERRY, Pa. — Eight months after a bus crash that injured more than 30 members of a Lancaster County church, the first responders who helped at the scene of the crash are being honored for their heroic acts that day.

Leaders of LCBC Manheim thanked those Penn State Health Life Lion employees on Wednesday in honor of EMS week.

In September 2021, several members of a church were injured and sent to area hospitals after they crashed along Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on a bus trip.

"I feel extremely blessed I was able to thank them in person, because I have been trying to hand-write cards," said crash victim Sharon Kiehl. "But since there were so many people involved I didn't know who to write the cards too. So it was very neat to see how God put all [the] pieces together."

The pastor of LCBC said everyone who was involved in the crash is doing well.