Boy Scouts of America recognizes first female Eagle Scouts

DERRY, Pa. — The New Birth of Freedom Council of the Boy Scouts of America hosted its annual Eagle Scout recognition dinner Tuesday night in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

Nearly 100 scouts were recognized for reaching the rank of Eagle this year, including the council's first female Eagle Scouts.

Overall, during the past year, more than 200 scouts in the council earned the rank of Eagle Scout, that's something only 6 percent of all Scouts attain.

"It's really a huge honor because I've seen my brothers do this, said Eagle Scout Sarah Laverdiere. “My entire life they were in Cub Scouts, since the time I could remember. I just remember thinking, 'Wow, that's a really cool opportunity.’”

Tonight's dinner also recognized the council's first female honoree, Deborah Rice-Johnson, Highmark's president and chief growth officer.