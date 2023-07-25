7 York figure skaters compete in Boston National Showcase

Seven professional figure skaters from York will head to The Skating Club of Boston for the 2023 National Showcase Competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Seven of York's professional figure skaters will head to The Skating Club of Boston for the 2023 National Showcase Competition next week.

The National Showcase competition gives professional figure skaters the opportunity to get creative and artistic with routines and performances. The ages of seven professional figure skaters headed to Boston range from 9 years old to 21 years old.

Twelve-year-old Gabrielle Potter has been competing professionally in figure skating for 10 years. This isn’t her first time competing in the National Showcase, but she tells FOX43 that she doesn’t let the nerves get the best of her; instead, she continues to practice and have fun.

“It’s a really fun sport and once you get to advance and there’s a lot of people who support you through the way,” said Potter.

All seven professional figure skaters are with the White Rose Figure Skating Club. In order to go to Nationals, hundreds of skaters had to compete in a previous competition to qualify. The White Rose Figure Skating Club has between 50 to 60 participants.

Madison Hilty, a Junior Level Figure Skater, is not only a coach with the program, but she’s also been skating professionally for 16 years.

“Not only am I a figure skater but I’m a figure skater coach—so my students motivate me, the family motivates me, and I want to be my best for them,” said Hilty.