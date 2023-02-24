Black-owned spotlight | Luxe + Mane Hair Salon

In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight Black-owned businesses in south central Pa. This week's Black-owned spotlight is Luxe + Mane Hair Salon

YORK, Pa. — In honor of Black History month, FOX43 continues to highlight Black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania.

This week's Black-owned spotlight is Luxe + Mane Hair Salon in York County. Michelle Wright, Owner of Luxe + Mane Hair Salon, has been in business since 2018.

“When you come here, it’s like home away from home,” said Wright. “I want to be able to create a safe space for women who they are.”

Wright started her career off very young by washing hair and sweeping floors in her relatives' salon. She says her aunt is a cosmetologist and her uncle is a barber. When she started to pursue her passion for doing hair full-time, Wright said it took some time to really commit to the dream.

“I was a cosmetologist in 2007, where I graduated from Empire Beauty School here in York, Pennsylvania,” said Wright.

Wright said there are a lot of stigmas when it comes to African American hair and the way it could perceive by others. At Luxe + Mane Hair Salon, she not only tries to educate her clients on what products to use but also educate everyone on the diversity of Black hair.

“The fact that we can go from a kinky curly style to a straight style to rocking a afro to just doing different things and helping them to embrace that and you know just be confident in who they are,” said Wright.

During the pandemic, Luxe + Mane shut down due to COVID-19 guidelines. The salon was closed down for several months before reopening. A fire also occurred at the salon during this time, causing Wright to think quickly on her toes and persevere through the struggles.

Wright said creativity takes courage, so when it comes down to being an entrepreneur, she advises other Black-owned businesses to put themselves out there and not give up.

“I come from a line of entrepreneurs in my family, so it means a lot to me; it means that I'm truly carrying on the legacy of my ancestors,” said Wright. “Keep going, keep striving and keep pushing because that is just something that is in us as Black people: We continue to push through even when the odds are—have been—against us.”