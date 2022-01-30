Lancaster Community Center holds Black History Month events throughout February

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County's Crispus Attucks Community Center (CACC) announced its plans for events throughout black history month on Sunday, Jan. 30.
Events include a fashion show, outdoor collage display, interviews with local faith leaders, free grab-and-go lunches, cooking workshops and a black history quiz bowl.
Officials with CACC say that Black History Month it's not just another month.
"Black history is more than a month for us," said Director of Crispus Attucks Joshua Hunter. "It’s a way to really recognize and honor some folks who haven’t made it into the textbook and those are some of the people that walk in our community.”
- "Say Their Name" Art Display: outdoors throughout February
- Soul Food Thursdays: Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to Noon, (free, no ID or registration required)
- Taste of Africa Cooking Workshop: Mondays, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, March 7 and 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (free, registration required – email vsmith@caplanc.org)
- Soulful Sundays: Feb. 6 (Just As I Am Ministries) and Feb. 20 (Bright Side Baptist Church)
- Fashion Show: Saturday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. (free admission)
- Quiz Bowl: Sunday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. (to register to compete, email vsmith@caplanc.org)
All the events, except those taking place online, will be at the CACC at 407 Howard Ave. in Lancaster.
