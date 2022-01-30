Lancaster Community Center holds Black History Month events throughout February

Events include a fashion show, outdoor collage display, interviews with local faith leaders, free grab-and-go lunches, cooking workshops and black history quiz bowl.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County's Crispus Attucks Community Center (CACC) announced its plans for events throughout black history month on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Events include a fashion show, outdoor collage display, interviews with local faith leaders, free grab-and-go lunches, cooking workshops and a black history quiz bowl.

Officials with CACC say that Black History Month it's not just another month.

"Black history is more than a month for us," said Director of Crispus Attucks Joshua Hunter. "It’s a way to really recognize and honor some folks who haven’t made it into the textbook and those are some of the people that walk in our community.”

"Say Their Name" Art Display: outdoors throughout February

outdoors throughout February Soul Food Thursdays: Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to Noon, (free, no ID or registration required)

Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to Noon, (free, no ID or registration required) Taste of Africa Cooking Workshop : Mondays, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, March 7 and 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (free, registration required – email vsmith@caplanc.org)

Mondays, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, March 7 and 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (free, registration required – email vsmith@caplanc.org) Soulful Sundays: Feb. 6 (Just As I Am Ministries) and Feb. 20 (Bright Side Baptist Church)

Feb. 6 (Just As I Am Ministries) and Feb. 20 (Bright Side Baptist Church) Fashion Show: Saturday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. (free admission)

Saturday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. (free admission) Quiz Bowl: Sunday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. (to register to compete, email vsmith@caplanc.org)

All the events, except those taking place online, will be at the CACC at 407 Howard Ave. in Lancaster.