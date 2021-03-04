Proposed bill to protect women in sports is set to be introduced Monday, garnering different opinions

The Fairness in Women's Sports Act will be introduced Monday by a group of state representatives. Viewers in our area have mixed feelings about the proposed bill.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A few state representatives will introduce legislation Monday to protect the athletic rights of women and girls.

The Fairness in Women's Sports Act is in response to the current administration’s nationwide executive order requiring that biological males be permitted to compete on women’s school sports teams.

Rep. Barbara Gleim of Cumberland County adds the act's goal is to ensure women are not being forced to compete against athletes who are biologically male.

The proposed legislation has a state policy associate at the Pennsylvania Youth Congress question the notion of acceptance among state officials.

"It is a case of you believe your this, but we're still going to impose our standards on you," said Preston Heldibridle.

However, for some in our area, the proposed bill is common sense and feel it is a matter of what sex was assigned at birth.

“I mean if you have a birth certificate and it has what you were born with-male or female, shouldn’t that carry over through all your young adult life, sports side as well?," said Terry Harris of Harrisburg.

For others like a Harrisburg resident named John who wishes to not be named, it is not a simple situation.

"It's not very black and white, so it's tough for me to fall on one side of the fence or the other, but I do think something has to be done," he said.

As a decision awaits, Heldibridle says this will only deter children from sports.