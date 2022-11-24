Bethany United Methodist Church hosts annual community Thanksgiving dinner

For about 20 years, Bethany United Church has been providing meals to families in the Red Lion community and beyond.

RED LION, Pa. — Laura Gohn has been volunteering at the annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Bethany United Methodist Church since she was 4 years old.

“You hear so many testimonies from people about their lives, the fact that you’re able to give back to them as a community and as a team... the feeling it gives all of us is indescribable," said Gohn.

Her fiancée, David Craley, joined her this year for the first time.

“It’s been hectic in some parts but the whole time it’s been really fun," said Craley.

“We are just grateful and thankful that we’re able to serve Jesus in this way and to reach out and serve the community, that’s really what it’s all about," said event organizer Bobby Gohn.

Community members were able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“Turkey, mash potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, corn, stuffing, cookies, pies," said Bobby.

Organizers say the thing they love the most about this holiday is the sense of community that it brings.

“I love this holiday just because I get to honestly do this, and I get to see family and friends and it means the world to me to that we’re able to still do this," said Gohn.