Ephrata church creates relief fund to help Ukrainian refugees

The Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund started by Bethany Slavic Church has raised more than $200,000 so far.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Outside Sunday’s service at Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata sits a display showing Ukrainian people being helped through the church’s efforts.

“War is evil, it doesn’t matter what way you look at it,” said Konstantin Reznik, the church’s missions pastor. “We decided that we as a church, as brothers, as sisters, we need to help people over there.”

Reznik, along with several other members, came together to start the Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund.

More than $200,000 has been raised so far.

“We’re spending the money almost as soon as money comes in, buying food and helping refugees in Poland, Ukraine, and Romania,” said Reznik.

The church has also put boots on the ground. Several volunteers are now in eastern Europe on the front lines.

“They are supporting our efforts there to delegate and coordinate our efforts. We reserved and blocked a summer camp for refugees,” said Andrey Teleguz, administrator of the Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund.

The relief fund is also helping to distribute aid in Ukrainian war zones, as well as on the Poland and Romania borders. An orphanage is also being used to house and feed refugees.

“They’re spending their night there, getting hot food, and continuing their journey of fleeing to safety,” said Teleguz.

For the church’s members, who have roots in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and all over the Slavic region, the fund has become a true symbol of unity.

“It’s nothing short of remarkable what we’re seeing…this has awakened the local Christians, the local churches like hey this is big, this is the time we need to come together,” said Reznik.

The church plans to continue raising money and helping in any way it can for as long as humanitarian aid is needed.

“To see that real effect, the videos come in from our people abroad…actually seeing the lives we’re touching, again it’s surreal,” said Vanessa Teleguz, marketing coordinator for the church’s Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund. “It’s incredible we’re able to help these people in this magnitude.”