16th annual Vista Walk for Autism | On the Bright Side

This Friday, hundreds will walk in support of individuals with autism.

HERSHEY, Pa. — John and Nicole Miller's three sons have autism.

"It's an interesting journey that we never planned for.. but we welcome it," said Nicole Miller.

Her sons Cameron and Ethan receive personalized care at the Vista School in Hershey.

"One of our children requires a lot of people and a lot of assistance at all times," said Miller. "And they care about him, and we know. It makes a difference."

The Millers are just one family of many walking this Friday, Oct. 13 in the 16th annual Vista Walk for Autism.

Organizers say the effort supports individuals with autism and Vista's inclusive programs. Programs which have been life-changing for the Miller family.

"One thing about our family is that it really has taken a village ... having three children with autism is chaotic," said Miller. "And Vista has given us a village."

New this year, Vista is also holding "satellite walks" across the area.