Community members in Pennsylvania come together to prevent targeted violence

The organization says targeted violence has been on the rise in the country for the last couple of years.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Urban Rural Action is launching Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month non-partisan program that will bring together 28 Pennsylvanians in Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties.

“[We want to] bring them together for learning about media literacy, constructive dialogue, targeted violence, engaging with each other, fostering relationships and collaborating to take action with local community partners," said Joseph Bubman, one of the leaders at Urban Rural Action.

The organization says targeted violence has been on the rise in the country for the last couple of years.

“Anybody who is concerned about this, this is a way for them to take meaningful action on this extremely urgent problem in our country across all different kinds of divides," said Kira Hamman, another leader at Urban Rural Action.

The program has four phases. In each phase, the group gathers for relationship-building, skill-building, dialogue, analysis, project design, and project implementation.

“We intend to strengthen the collaboration skills of participants in our program. We want to increase the level of respect they have from people who are different from them," said Bubman.

"We want to increase the level of understanding they have of perspectives they don’t agree with, and we want to increase their confidence in engaging in constructive dialogue outside of the program," he added.