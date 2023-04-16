A helping hand for Harrisburg's Hispanic community this tax season

One woman from Carlisle has spent her spring Sundays helping immigrants and non-English speakers navigate their tax filings.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Time is closing in on the tax filing deadline.

Once a week, Esmirna Jimenez, the General Manager of Monetaric Multi Services, makes the more than 20-mile drive from Carlisle to Derry Street in Harrisburg.

"Every Sunday we are working here," Jimenez said.

She sets up shop in the living room of Pedro Ferreras's home barbershop.

With a table and her computer, Jimenez works with people in Harrisburg's Hispanic community to complete their tax returns.

"Sometimes the people from this Hispanic community don't have a car or a driver's license," Jimenez said. "I come in directly to the community."

She moved to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic in 2016 and has been helping people file for years.

"My first place where I lived in was Harrisburg," Jimenez said. "So I know about the community. I know about the necessity of community."

Jimenez is back by popular demand in the diverse Allison Hill neighborhood.

"This year the people told me, you know, 'I need you coming again to the community,'" Jimenez said. "Pedro told me 'You know, my house is for you. Everybody can come on in.'"

So each Sunday, she types and he trims, as both give back to the neighborhood around them.

Jimenez says the tax system can be harder for immigrants and those who do not speak English as their first language to understand.

"When you come in from a different country, you don't know nothing about the taxes with the state, with the federal tax, you know, you don't know nothing," Jimenez said.

Jimenez helps answer common questions and assists people filing with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers.

She says she's glad to help those who might be overlooked.

"Our people just say thank you. Thank you so much," Jimenez said. "People think, you know, 'I want to be a real, good citizen. I don't have documents, but my life is here.'"

And it's not just taxes. Jimenez and her business offer a wide range of services for the Hispanic community, including migration forms, registrations for a new company, and accounting for small businesses just to name a few.