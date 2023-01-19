$7,500 donated to Lancaster organization dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community

The Lancaster Pride Association not only puts on the city's annual pride celebration, but organizes monthly events to bring people together.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster group that helps the local LGBTQ+ community now has thousands more to advance their ambitions.

FOX43's Vice President and General Manager Chris Topf presented a check for $7,500 to the Lancaster Pride Association on Thursday afternoon.

The donation will be used to help fund future events, fees and increase security at Lancaster pride, among other endeavors.

"I want my organization to be the safe place that people feel like they can come," Tiffany Shirley, president of the Lancaster Pride Association said. "I never want somebody to question if they are welcome. They are always welcome, no matter who they are."

The group organizes events such as transgender awareness days, remembrance days, socializing events and programming to aid in overall awareness of and for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Having a community of people who see you as you is literally life-saving," Vice President of the Lancaster Pride Association Micki Dawson said. "We're always there, we're always supporting each other and we're always supporting communities around us."

The $7,500 grant comes from the TEGNA Foundation, which supports non-profit organizations that serve local communities.

The annual Lancaster Pride event will be held this year on June 17 at the Lancaster County Convention Center.