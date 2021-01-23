2nd Annual "Minds Matter Harrisburg" - Virtual workshop for the wellbeing of Black women

The Minds Matter event is a series of mental health-related workshops in various cities throughout the country to educate Black women on mental health.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Black Girl Health Foundation along with the Dauphin County Library system presents the 2nd annual Mind Matters Harrisburg workshop. This year's virtual event is on Saturday, Jan. 23, starting at 11 a.m. Viewers can tune in via Facebook or the Minds Matter website.

The Minds Matter event is a series of mental health-related workshops in various cities throughout the country to educate Black women on mental health.

Some of the workshops that will be available today include Building Mental Strenght with Pilates, Young Minds Matter, Beating Depression Naturally, and Nourish Your Mind.