The White House's 2023 Easter Egg Roll lottery is now open

The lottery application closes on March 23, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The White House's annual Easter Egg Roll is near and lottery ticket applications are now open. The egg-spected easter event will take place on April 10 on the South Lawn.

The lottery allows the public to register for a chance to receive tickets to the egg-citing event. Only one application is allowed per household and requires at least one child that is 12 years old or younger and one adult. In addition, only two adults are allowed per application, according to recreation.gov.

The annual Egg Roll has been in existence since the 1870s after President Rutherford B. Hayes made an order to allow children to roll their eggs at the White House. This was in response to a law that was passed in Congress that forbade children from playing on Capitol grounds after the impact of the egg roll on the grounds became noticeable, according to the National Park Services website.

Winners of the Egg Roll lottery will be announced on March 27. Those interested in signing up for the lottery can click here.

The lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll opens at 10am this morning! This annual event hosted by our neighbors at @PresParkNPS is a fun #WashingtonDC tradition for all ages. Check out their page for details: https://t.co/pFVKGUGk4P pic.twitter.com/8am0T6a9JL — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 16, 2023