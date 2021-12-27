2022 York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to covid concerns and lack of volunteers

The committee says for 2023 it's seeking help from volunteers in the areas of marketing, accounting, fundraising, social media and event planning.

YORK, Pa. — The York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced on Dec. 27 that it would be cancelling the March 2022 York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade due to COVID-19 concerns and a lack of volunteers.

Officials with the committee say that for years a small group put together the parade and corresponding events on a shoestring budget, but a small group could only do so much for so long.

"We believe the parade is worth saving for the sake of the thousands of people who attend and take part in it, and the numerous downtown York businesses and restaurants that benefit from it," wrote the committee in a press release. "For many people, the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is a highlight every March."

As a result of the cancellation, all entry fees, sponsorships, and donations will be applied to the 2023 parade unless a refund is requested in writing by mail at YSPDP, P.O. Box 1043, York, PA 17405-1043, or email YorkStPatParade@gmail.com.