13th annual Commonwealth Interfaith Service offers prayers for justice and peace

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 13th annual Commonwealth Interfaith Service was held June 8 with a theme of “justice and love for all in a time of violence.”

The service included prayers, music and other traditions from a variety of religious faiths, including Jewish, Christian (Protestant, Quaker, Roman Catholic, and Mormon), Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Baháʼí and Unitarian Universalists.

Values like unity and acceptance are more important than ever right now, organizers said.

“We feel this year is especially important after following a year of COVID and then we have witnessed far too many acts of hate and violence against people of color and people who are of different religious traditions,” said Rev. Sandra L. Strauss, Director of Advocacy and Ecumenical Outreach for the Pennsylvania Council of Churches.