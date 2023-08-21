$13 million in park improvements are coming to Harrisburg, here's what's being done

The city hopes to finish the design process in September and break ground in 2024.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is continuing to map out plans for a major overhaul of several parks.

Safety is at the forefront of plans to revamp the 7th and Radnor ball field, months after a teenage baseball player was killed trying to construct a makeshift dugout with his coach and teammates.

“That’s the main reason there will be a dugout put in," said Debbie Reihart, senior project manager for the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Facilities. "That was a highly unfortunate incident and we don’t want that to happen again.”

Along with dugouts, there are plans for new bleachers, bathrooms, a press box and a concession stand.

It’s part of major renovations the city is making to several parks, thanks to $13 million in federal funding.

“These parks will look nothing like they do now once we’re done with them,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Baker. “We’re going to undergo a complete rehabilitation to bring them up to modern requirements and expectations for what our residents deserve.”

In October 2022, the city received $13,005,733 in grant money from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-CARES Act funding, which is designed to support community improvements meant to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“Heck yeah, that’s a great thing," said Gary Chisholm II of Harrisburg. "The kids need it, they need something else for focus and to create opportunities for them.”

The city has spent the summer gathering public feedback, to get a grasp on what residents want most.

“The residents of Harrisburg deserve to have parks they really enjoy and recreational amenities they enjoy," said Reihart. "How we get that information is going out and showing people what we designed and redesigning if necessary, accordingly.”

On Monday, the city held a public webinar to continue getting that public feedback and share design plans, which are about 60% finished at this point.

At Reservoir Park, where the Chutes and Ladders playground recently opened, the city wants to create more parking, renovate the pavilion and build “Spray Alley, "a spot to cool down in the summer.

“This should be Harrisburg’s central park," Chisholm said of Reservoir Park. "This is a crown jewel of the city, the upkeep isn’t great. I feel like if they invest in it, you give the kids something else to do rather than get in trouble.”

“They should [all] be unique and fun. This is a literal board game, that’s awesome," said Emma Williamson, who was playing at the Chutes and Ladders playground Monday afternoon. "There should be more unique parks like this one.”

Improvements are also planned for Wilson Park and Gorgas Playground, and the city says ADA accessibility is at the forefront of all decisions.

The city continues to look for feedback from the community.

“They’re their parks so they should be able to enjoy them the way they want to," said Reihart.

The city will hold three final meetings Sept. 15-17 to provide the public with a glance at designs at 90% completion, and get input on finishing touches.

Reihart said Monday they hope to be finished with the design in September. The projects will then go out to bid. The city hopes to break ground in early 2024.

More information about the planned park improvements can be found here.