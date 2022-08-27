Communities rally after tragedies in Nescopeck, Berwick

Two communities connected by tragedy come together once again honoring the victims of a deadly fire and a car crash. They are also supporting the survivors.

BERWICK, Pa. — Two communities sharing county lines will forever be connected by loss. Taps bar in Berwick is the latest of many places to host a fundraiser to honor the lives lost.

"Berwick has a great heart when it comes to helping people out," said Tim Babb, owner of Taps Bar.

"When somebody needs a hand, that's what we do, we help them out," said John Peters, Salem Township.

Earlier this month ten people were killed in a house fire on First Street in Nescopeck. One week after the fire, a man drove his car through a crowd of people at a benefit raising money for the family leaving one dead and 17 injured.

"You know when the good lord is tugging on your heart you feel like you've got to do something and this was planned. So when that happened we were like we have to throw these guys on you know, a victim is a victim," said Babb.

There was even a collage of photos at the benefit so everyone can put a name and a face to those impacted by these tragedies.

"We come here, we party we know why we are here, trying to raise money for the victims but instead of just being here right there, they can look and this is actually why- I mean, it is in remembrance of them," said Babb.

Eight-year-old Isabella Kessler is one of the victims injured in the crash.

Her father tells Newswatch 16 she suffered a major concussion and a broken leg.

"She's healing, she's staying strong. I'm grateful for everything, like I said I am glad everyone is coming out," said Zachariah Kessler, Danville.

People at the benefit say when tragedy strikes it's just what neighbors do, stepping up to help in anyway they can.

"It's sad, very sad how somebody could do that is terrible. Tim asked me when I saw him at the gas station if I could do some smoked mac and cheese and I said yeah no problem it's all good that's what it's supposed to be like," said Peters.

The fundraiser at Taps Bar has everything from live music, games, food, and basket raffles.