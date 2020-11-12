Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania elects new president judge

Judge Brobson was elected to the commonwealth court in 2009, and was retained for another ten year term in 2019.

Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania elects Judge P. Kevin Brobson as the next president judge, according to a press release the administrative office of PA courts.

As president judge, he will oversee administrative matters including budgeting, scheduling, special sessions, and education.

“I am humbled by the trust and confidence my colleagues have placed in me," says Brobson. "Especially as the court continues to address pressing business during a global pandemic.”