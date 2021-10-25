Three-vehicle accident in Lancaster County leaves Columbia man dead

Police say the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia man is dead after a three-vehicle accident in East Hempfield Township on Monday, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Police say the man, a 21-year-old motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Quarry Road and Route 72.

Reports say the vehicles that were part of the original crash hit a Warwick Township public works vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Quarry Road.

Route 72 was closed until 4 p.m. while police investigated the scene.