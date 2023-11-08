3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say

According to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the bus driver pulled over when the child started to show signs of an illness.

A 3-year-old asylum-seeker died on one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago, CBS News confirmed.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said they are working with local health officials, as well as state police and federal authorities, to get answers.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) sent a statement Friday afternoon about the child's death. They said that once the child started to show health concerns, the bus pulled over and 911 was called. An ambulance then took the child to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

According to the TDEM, all of the passengers on the bus had their temperatures checked in Brownsville and no one was showing signs of illness.

According to the Associated Press, this is the first time Texas officials have announced a death since the state last year began shuttling thousands of migrants away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas has bused more than 30,000 migrants to Democratic-controlled cities across the U.S. since last year as part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s sprawling border mission known as Operation Lone Star. Besides Chicago, buses have also been sent to Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles.

