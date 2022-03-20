Cherry Blossom Festival begins as the trees bloom to stage 5

The blooms have reached the 'puffy white' stage and crowds are flocking to the Tidal Basin.

WASHINGTON — DC’s cherry blossoms are about to hit peak bloom, just as the annual festival is kicking off.

The sun rose on Sunday morning to the gorgeous trees entering stage 5 of 6 – accurately named the “puffy white” stage.

The blooms were ready for their closeup as crowds and photographers flocked to the Tidal Basin, snapping shots of their clients and taking up the limited parking.

“The blooms are just starting to peak, so you’re getting those nice fluffy blooms and the next couple weeks will be absolutely gorgeous,” said photographer Christine Baumgarten of Silver Orchard Creative in Columbia, MD. She was there to take engagement photos of a Baltimore-based couple.

“DC is kind of like a second home for us so we wanted to do some shots out here, but we are getting married in Baltimore,” said her client Connor. The couple drove to Shady Grove and took the Metro into the city.

There are several events planned for the Cherry Blossom Festival as it returns in-person for the first time in 3 years, including the Kite Blossom Festival and Cherry Blossom parade next weekend.

The trees are expected to reach peak bloom Tuesday through Saturday.

Tips for seeing the blooms: Don’t drive. Gridlock is expected.

“Don’t try to drive, there is highly limited parking on the best days around the Tidal Basin,” said Mike Litterst of NPS. “During peak bloom it just becomes gridlock despite our best efforts. Take metro take the circulator jump on a scooter, an e-bike and just save yourself that frustration.”

WUSA9 also spotted multiple people carrying branches and flowers from the trees, which is illegal.