Police: Woman had stolen licenses, credit cards from 3 states

A Florida woman is arrested in Chambersburg for her role in a multi-state theft and forgery ring

Those involved would smash car windows and steal bags, use checks and credit cards for personal gain.

Chambersburg Borough Police say a rental vehicle connected with a multi-state crime organization was found parked at a local motel. Where officers identified Jackie Ivey, 29, Florida, as a suspect.

Ivey was found in possession of a purse and wallet reported stolen out of Pittsburgh, along with a tool used to break windows.

When police searched the rental car, they found multiple licenses, credit cards and gift cards reported stolen out of Virginia. They were also able to link Ivey to a stolen license in West Virginia from back in 2018.

Ivey is charged with receiving stolen property and was taken to Franklin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.