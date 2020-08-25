Challenges of sports amid COVID-19

Local medical professional weighed in on some precautions players and teams can take to limit exposure of COVID-19.

After a delay to the start of the 2020 fall high school sports season, some sports kicked off their first official practice, today. Even though there are some sports that can't avoid contact, Dr. Michael Day, an orthopedic surgeon and Chambersburg Area team physician, has a few ways to help limit the exposure of student-athletes.

“Creating subgroups within that team. For example, to have certain groups of athletes just train with each other, rather than the larger team. In a formation of a pod. So, if someone tests positive, within that pod, that pod can be isolated rather than having to isolate the whole team.”

Dr. Day also alluded to keeping up with hand hygiene by frequently washing and sanitizing your hands, when possible keeping away from close contact, sanitizing equipment if it needs to be shared, face coverings when possible, athletes bringing their own water bottle and not sharing, having training sessions outdoors and modifying drills so you can be six feet apart from one another.