Cars lined up in Cumberland County for a drive-thru version of the annual Greek Fest

Organizers say it's all about bringing people together, following a tough year. "It's important because of the connection with the community. Sometimes it's easy to think, well, it's just about food or raising money. But, when you get to talk to the guests that come here, it's something they look forward to. They feel like they're helping, but they just love the experience and the traditions that we have. We care so much about each and every experience. We want people to love it. We try to be as friendly as we can with everybody. We want it to be an awesome experience," said George Spanos, a member of the festival organizing committee.