Cars lined up in Cumberland County for a drive-thru version of the annual Greek Fest

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Families got to enjoy some lemon soup, gyros, and more at the Pennsylvania Greek Fest Saturday in Cumberland County. The annual event, held by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Wormleysburg, draws thousands of visitors. But this year, it wasn't the typical Greek Fest.
Instead, organizers held a drive-thru event to make sure everyone could enjoy some of their favorite Greek foods safely during the pandemic.
Organizers say it's all about bringing people together, following a tough year. "It's important because of the connection with the community. Sometimes it's easy to think, well, it's just about food or raising money. But, when you get to talk to the guests that come here, it's something they look forward to. They feel like they're helping, but they just love the experience and the traditions that we have. We care so much about each and every experience. We want people to love it. We try to be as friendly as we can with everybody. We want it to be an awesome experience," said George Spanos, a member of the festival organizing committee.
The event ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and organizers say they sold out of a number of items.
They are keeping their fingers crossed that next year's festival will be back to normal.