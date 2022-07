A woman is locked up in Lycoming County, accused of trying to destroy the World of Little League Museum Sunday afternoon.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A woman is charged after ramming her vehicle into the World of Little League Museum in South Williamsport.

Arrest papers say Theresa Salazar has been fighting with the Little League for years.

She allegedly drove her vehicle through the front of the building Sunday afternoon.

No one was hurt. Salazar is accused of reckless endangerment in Lycoming County.

There's no word when the museum will be open again.