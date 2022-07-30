Cannabis festival in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A cannabis festival is taking place this weekend in Monroe County.
The festival at the West End Fairgrounds showcases the latest industry trends in medical marijuana, hemp, and CBD.
There are medical certification doctors, spiritual healers, and alternative health professionals, and folks can check out glass blowing along with live music.
"We're just trying to normalize the use of medical marijuana and remove the stigma associated with it. You can take a look around here and see all types of people from professionals and medical professionals and just regular old folks taking a stroll on a beautiful day. That's what we're about," said April Fairfield, organizer.
The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Monroe County.
