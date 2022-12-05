Campgrounds getting ready for season after 'wild' pandemic summers

It's hard not to think about summer after this week's weather. It's certainly on the minds of those who run campgrounds, as they gear up for another busy season.

WAYMART, Pa. — The views from a "glamping" tent keep people coming back to Keen Lake Camping & Cottage Resort year after year.

It’s a beautiful morning on the lake… We’re talking summer camping (or glamping) season at Keen Lake resort with the two sisters who own this family biz. They say it becomes like a little town in the summer - and they’re the mayors! @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ItLj4a6w46 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) May 12, 2022

But that's not necessarily what keeps the owners going.

"The people. The opportunity just to meet so many people and watch them relax and enjoy the beauty around us," said Jennifer Wertz.

"On a holiday weekend, we have upwards to 1,500 to 2,000 people here. So it's kind of like having our own little city," said Jim Ann Petroski.

And if this is a little city, then sisters Jennifer and Jim Ann are the mayors. They've helped run this family business since they were kids. Many of their guests now feel like a part of the family too.

"You meet generation after generation. They're coming back with their kids. Their kids are coming back when they get older with their kids. There's people I've grown up with here that are back as seasonals now," Petroski said.

The past two summers were some of the busiest ever for this campground.

"The pandemic really brought people out to nature, and it was wild. It was a wild ride, but a fun ride. A lot of new faces, a lot of old faces, and just seeing people being able to get out during the madness of the pandemic was really incredible," said Wertz.

Things have calmed down a bit. The calendar isn't booking up as quickly this year. And although these ladies love the relaxing lakeside life, they'd always rather be busy.

"We are actually ahead of the game this year, and we are ready to rock and roll. We have openings this weekend anytime. So we're ready to go, and we hope that you'll come out and that Mother Nature will give us what we need," said Wertz.

Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start of summer and camping season – is just around the corner. There are still a few spots available at Keen Lake.

Click here to book.