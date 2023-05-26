Campers return to Knoebels ahead of holiday weekend

Many of you will take a trip to the Elysburg area this weekend and spend the holiday at Knoebels Amusement Resort.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Going camping on Memorial Day Weekend is a tradition for many.

A popular spot is Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg.

Some prefer the luxury of an RV, while others stay in tents.

"It's just great having everybody get together. We've got like five campers that come up, and it's about friends and relaxation," Linda Titus said.

Linda Titus and her family have camped at the resort for about 30 years.

"When the kids were young, we'd have kids that were older, they'd take the younger kids down, we didn't have to go down really. It's just great. Entertainment for both young and old," Titus said.

A spokesperson for Knoebels Amusement Resort says Memorial Day Weekend is one of the park's busiest weekends.

All 800 campsites are booked.

"We look forward to it every year. Our children grew up here. Every year we come, and they'd look forward to coming. Now they're older and have their own lives going on, so it's just the wife and I this year," Rob Wilson said.

Memorial Day Weekend camping at Knoebels is a tradition for Rob Wilson and his family.

"A little bit down at the park. I spend a lot of my time with the smoker. I start today and go right through to tomorrow afternoon," Wilson said.

Some of the campers tell Newswatch 16 one of the best parts about camping here at Knoebels is taking advantage of the rides.

"I'm excited on a scale of 9.5-10. These two are excited on a scale of 11-10," Dave Thackara said.

Dave Thackara and his kids are looking forward to the rides.

"We come multiple times a year. My grandmother lived about 15 minutes from here, so I came to the parks a ton growing up. The fact that I can bring these two here now it's amazing. It's an amazing feeling," Thackara said.

The park is open all weekend, and the pool opens this weekend as well.