Camp Freedom salutes veterans

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A salute to veterans Saturday in Lackawanna County.
Camp Freedom in Carbondale celebrated the service and sacrifice of veterans at the 4th Annual Summer Salute.
The event was free for all veterans, first responders, their family members, and gold star families.
"The main message is we just want people to know that we're very thankful for people who choose to run towards danger, people who choose their lifestyle is one of running toward danger. That's true American heroism today, we're a little confused sometimes on what heroism is, and I love the fact that we get to say thank you! A thank you with no strings attached to these real American heroes," said Matt Guedes.
Activities included a bounce house, games, raffles, vendors, and a children's fishing derby in Lackawanna County.
