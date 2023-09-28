BWI Airport crowned America's Best Bathroom

If you ever want to tell your friends you’ve used a Hall of Fame bathroom, book your next trip out of BWI.

MARYLAND, USA — If you’re flying out of BWI Marshall Airport, you may want to stop by and use the award-winning bathrooms.

On Thursday, Cintas crowned BWI airport as the winner of the 22nd annual America’s Best Bathroom contest. As the winner, BWI bathrooms will be flushed with Cintas products and get a $2,500 Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service. They also earn a spot in the prestigious America’s Best Bathroom Hall of Fame.

BWI created a multi-year program dedicated to the renovation of all restrooms in the airport. The program cost a whopping $55M.

The renovations include:

Bright, spacious, fully enclosed stalls for privacy.

Touchless fixtures.

Individual lactation rooms.

Adult changing rooms.

Family assist rooms.

State-of-the-art smart restroom system that integrates with color-changing, LED stall occupancy lights and digital signage at the restroom entrances showing current availability.

Real-time inventory tracking and usage counts for custodial services.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Cintas and contest voters for our commitment to providing a positive passenger experience and outstanding facilities," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

In a competition among public restrooms, BWI was the only airport in the top 10 finalists.

Renovations on the restrooms are still underway at some gates. But BWI says they will be completed by the end of the year.