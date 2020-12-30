Farm Show Invites Pennsylvanians to Create Home Butter Sculptures

Contestants can win gift cards from members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Agriculture announced today a new opportunity for Pennsylvanians to bring the Pennsylvania Farm Show into their homes, by inviting them to craft their own butter sculpture creations and enter them into the Butter Up! Contest for a chance to win one of a variety of gift cards from members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA).

“Each year, Pennsylvanians come from near and far to marvel at the 1,000-pound sculpture that has become a keystone to the annual Farm Show,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It’s a symbol of Pennsylvania’s hard-working dairy industry that works 24/7/365 rain or shine to nourish Pennsylvania.

“Now, we invite you to try your own hand and gain new appreciation for the art of butter sculpting. So Butter Up, Pennsylvania!”

The contest will be open for submissions from Saturday, January 9 through Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM. The guidelines include:

Individuals can use up to 5 pounds of butter;

Are allowed to use chicken wire, sculpting wire, and a base to support the design;

Cannot use food dye or coloring of any kind to enhance the butter; and

Sculptures must be unique, individual work of the entrants.

While not a requirement, the department suggests individuals look for Pennsylvania butter, to support Pennsylvania’s dairy industry, when purchasing supplies to sculpt their entry. Pennsylvania butter can be identified by looking for the PA Preferred® logo, plant code 42, or purchasing directly from a local farmers market that sources from a Pennsylvania dairy.

Entrants will be judged in five age group categories including elementary school (ages 5-10), middle school (ages 11-13), high school (ages 14-18), adult (ages 19-64), and senior (ages 65+).

The winners and runners up will be judged by fans of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page by total reactions (likes, loves, wows, cares, etc.).

To read the full rules and regulations, including eligibility, contest period, how to enter, guidelines, and judging, visit farmshow.pa.gov.

Members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association have donated $50 and $25 gift cards for the winners and runners up in all five categories, participating merchants include GIANT, C&S Wholesalers, Wegmans, Square One Markets, and Giant Eagle.

“The new at-home butter sculpture competition is an awesome opportunity to keep kids and adults engaged and learning virtually with the Pennsylvania Farm Show in a new and safe way this year. We’re excited that many of our PA Food Merchants Association members value this project and have contributed prizes to those who participate,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of the PFMA. “Pennsylvania boasts a strong agriculture industry, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and annual Pennsylvania Farm Show work hard to showcase all our state has to offer.”

The full schedule of virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show events will run from Monday, January 11 through Friday, January 15, 2021, with previews and light programming running Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10.