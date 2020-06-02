Budget proposal would ease debt for some college students

25,000 students struggling with debt who attend one of the 14 state school students could get a hand, if Governor Wolf's budget proposal passes as-is.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — 25,000 students struggling with debt who attend one of the 14 state school students could get a hand up, if Governor Wolf's budget proposal passes as-is.

"I think it's really good especially for those who plan on staying in the area,” Kelly Robinson, a Millersville University student, said. “And who can't afford to get out nor afford to get a better education.”

Monday Governor Wolf proposed a historic $200 million dollar investment in scholarships for the students attending Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education schools. He said there will be no tax increases, and under his plan, a whopping $204 million in slot machine revenue will be funneled to the scholarships, instead of the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Trust Fund, which is where that money is going to now.

"Let's bet on our kids instead of bank rolling race horse owners, and ensure the viability of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education,” Governor Wolf said.

The only catch is, students who receive the scholarship must agree to stay in the state for the same number of years they received assistance.

"I mean even if it's just a couple years staying in the state, I don't see how it's that much of a deal,” Morgan Reagle, another Millersville University student, said. “Because there are so many job opportunities here and it does help out the state as well as your school."

PASSHE is on board. After all, they've seen a decline in enrollment by more than 24,000 students over the last decade. Which doesn't surprise many of these students, who openly talk about their student debt.

"Oh it’s so bad,” Robinson said. "I have so much debt. I'm in the National Guard and my debt is still racking up."

"Obviously my parents help me out a lot which is fantastic,” Reagle said. “But I'm definitely going to have a lot of debt when I graduate. It's not going to be fantastic for me."