Brothers from Wilkes-Barre set to release veteran documentary

The documentary focuses on 70-year-old Vietnam War Veteran Frank Romeo and his mission to walk 750 miles across the state of New York to spread awareness for PTSD.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — On May 19 two brothers, originally from Wilke-Barre, will be returning home to the F.M. Kirby Center to show their documentary film 'Walk with Frank.'

"Matt and I grew up making movies we started off with our parents' camcorder, and then just evolved. And growing up we didn't really know anybody that made movies. So we didn't really think of this as like a possibility for a career. So it's super exciting to be able to come back to Wilkes Barre with a movie that we made and share it with all our family. And friends. It's really going to be amazing," said Ryan Mayers, Filmmaker.

Not only for sentimental reasons but to share the message of their documentary.

"About one man's journey to self-discovery, confronting his own past and his own PTSD by moving forward and educating others about his experience," said Matt Mayers.

Ryan and Matt Mayers spent about three months following 70-year-old Vietnam War Veteran Frank Romeo on his mission to walk 750 miles across the state of New York.

Stopping at schools along the way where Frank would speak about his experience in the Vietnam War and how he dealt with the post-traumatic stress afterward.

"Certain high schools that were piloting this program, we had planned the walks that he would visit these high schools along the way, speak to the students, we could film that and capture those interactions," said Ryan.

While also attempting to get an idea of what it was to be like a veteran struggling with trauma.

"Along the way, we stayed in homeless shelters and ate and soup kitchens and he wanted to live the life of a homeless veteran and give the homeless a voice and give veterans that were there were survivors of trauma voice," said Ryan.

Frank and the filmmakers will be hosting a question-and-answer session at the screening.

