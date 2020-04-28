Bridgewater Golf Club preparing to re-open

Golf courses and other limited outdoor recreational activities may re-open as early as Friday, but some things might look different for golfers hitting the links

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Golf courses and other limited outdoor recreational activities may re-open as early as Friday, but some things might look different for golfers hitting the links.

Head Golf Professional of Bridgewater Golf Club in York Township Daniel Baker said he's not sure who's more excited.

"Me, or the golfers," Baker exclaimed.

The golf course plans to re-open Friday. The non-essential business was forced to close for two months under Governor Wolf's orders, inconveniently, during its busiest season.

"I was a little angry about it," Baker said. "I mean, I understood, but I just think they jumped the gun a little bit and didn't think it through. The reason is because when you're on a golf course, you have 4 players and when you're walking you can easily social distance. It just didn't make much sense."

Not everything will look the same for golfers. Under Governor Wolf's orders, only one person can operate a golf cart at a time (something Bridgewater already planned on implementing), and holes now have a 2-inch styrofoam pool noodle around the base of the flag.

"The flags are there for people to see where the cup is," Baker said. "They can hit to it, and when they putt, the ball will hit the styrofoam and bounce off and that's it. That way they don't touch the flag and they don't have to stick their hand down in the cup to retrieve their ball."

Baker said he doesn't have concerns about people contracting COVID-19 on the golf course.

"I think the golf course is a lot safer to be at than Walmart," Baker said. "We're going to do it right. We'll circle the golf course and make sure people are social distancing. But you're outdoors."

Sherri Eder's backyard faces the course. She said she's okay with it re-opening.

"This is fine," Eder said. "It's a very large course. You don't have a ton of people together. You can be separate and still play golf here."

There's also this bonus: all first responders will be given a free round of golf.

"Even if they've never played, come on out," Baker said. "I'll give you a quick lesson. And enjoy the golf course."

In addition to golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and other limited outdoor activities will also be able to re-open Friday under specific guidelines.