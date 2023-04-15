Shots fired on Bowie State University campus, investigation underway

There are no confirmed reports of students injured from the incident and no suspects at this time, according to a university spokesperson.

BOWIE, Md. — Bowie State University Police and Maryland State Police are investigating after a report of shots fired on campus early Saturday morning.

According to a university spokesperson, the shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot area behind the James E. Proctor Building. The circumstances surrounding the shots being fired is still under investigation. There is no threat to the campus, but students are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

There are no reports of injuries from the incident and no suspects at this time. The spokesperson did not specify exactly when the shots were fired, and only said it was during the early morning hours.

Additional information was not immediately available. The university is expected to provide an update once more details are known about exactly what happened.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call police at 301-860-3366.

Bowie State University is one of the oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the country, and the oldest HBCU in Maryland.