Bodies of both Kennedy family members now recovered, officials say

Two canoers who went missing after a trip near Annapolis have been identified as Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and great-grandson.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a five day search, both bodies of the missing Kennedy family members have now been found.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's body was recovered on Sunday and the body of her 8-year-old son was found on Wednesday.

McKean and her son are the granddaughter and great-grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.

On Friday night, the family said in a statement that the search for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son had shifted to a "recovery" mission.

The search was suspended late Friday evening and was turned into a recovery mission soon after.

The Coast Guard said it searched for the two canoers last seen Thursday evening 10 miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay, Md.

Maryland State Police notified the Coast Guard that two people were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay and not seen again by the person who made the report.

The Coast Guard said an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew were launched to assist in the search Thursday evening.

Several Coast Guard crews continued to search Friday morning. Members of the Queen Anne County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police and Maryland State Police are also assisting in search efforts.