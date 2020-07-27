x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

news

Biz Markie at a Maryland-area hospital due to complications with Type II Diabetes

Markie, who became well-known off his hit single "Just A Friend," has opened up about his struggles with diabetes in the past.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Biz Markie performs during the 20th Century Fox panel for "The Book of Life" on Day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 25, 2014, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON — Rapper and entertainer Biz Markie is in a Maryland-area hospital and is being treated for complications that are a part of his history with Type II Diabetes, according to his manager. 

"Recently, Biz was hospitalized due to non-COVID complications suffered from a history of Type II Diabetes. He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome," said his Manager Jenni Izumi in a statement to WUSA9's Delia Goncalves. "We are grateful for the concern from his fans and industry peers but respectfully request privacy for Biz and his family at this time.”

Markie, who became well-known off his hit single "Just A Friend," opened up about his diagnosis in 2014 and said he had to lose over 150 pounds to get his health in a better place, according to BET

Markie -- also known as Marcel Theo Hall -- lives in the Bowie, Maryland area. He is 56-years-old.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Biz Markie performs during the 20th Century Fox panel for "The Book of Life" on Day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 25, 2014, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Type II Diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or when the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin, according to the Mayo Clinic. The reason for why this happens in the body is not fully know -- but generics, being overweight and inactive can play roles in why people can get the disease.

COVID-19 can impact more severely those who have diabetes and other underlying health conditions.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information about Markie's health is released.

RELATED: Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

RELATED: Freak golf accident puts former DC United star in danger of losing his eye

RELATED: Taylor Swift dropping 8th studio album at midnight

RELATED: 'Pitch Perfect' star says she got COVID-19 after relaxing on mask use just one time

RELATED: The process of replacing Rep. John Lewis in the US House

RELATED: Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.