Biz Markie at a Maryland-area hospital due to complications with Type II Diabetes

WASHINGTON — Rapper and entertainer Biz Markie is in a Maryland-area hospital and is being treated for complications that are a part of his history with Type II Diabetes, according to his manager.

"Recently, Biz was hospitalized due to non-COVID complications suffered from a history of Type II Diabetes. He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome," said his Manager Jenni Izumi in a statement to WUSA9's Delia Goncalves. "We are grateful for the concern from his fans and industry peers but respectfully request privacy for Biz and his family at this time.”

Markie, who became well-known off his hit single "Just A Friend," opened up about his diagnosis in 2014 and said he had to lose over 150 pounds to get his health in a better place, according to BET.

Markie -- also known as Marcel Theo Hall -- lives in the Bowie, Maryland area. He is 56-years-old.

Type II Diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or when the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin, according to the Mayo Clinic. The reason for why this happens in the body is not fully know -- but generics, being overweight and inactive can play roles in why people can get the disease.

COVID-19 can impact more severely those who have diabetes and other underlying health conditions.