Many coroners are not being notified of COVID-19 related deaths because of wording in the current law, and they believe it's leading to inaccurate case numbers

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A new bill aims to clear up inconsistencies in how COVID-19 related deaths are reported in Pennsylvania.

Right now many coroners are not being notified of those deaths because of wording in the current law, and they believe it's leading to inaccurate case numbers.

The 5 words "a view of the body" under a 1955 state law are causing the problems, and creating confusion. Now a state senator wants them removed.

"It really makes sense," Senator Judy Ward (R) who represents Blair, Fulton, and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and Huntingdon Counties, said. "It's a transparency issue. The numbers weren't matching up."

Many coroners aren't happy about the wording, including Jeff Conner, the Franklin County Coroner.

"The only problem is the Department of Health overstepping their boundaries," Conner said. "We're keeping accurate statistics here, and they're starting to play with the numbers."

According to that 1955 state law, a coroner is to be notified of a death known or suspected to be due to contagious disease and constitutes a public hazard.

Which would mean the coroner should be told about all COVID-19 deaths.

But because of those 5 words - the coroner must have "a view of the body" for them to able to determine the cause of death.

So why does this matter?

Coroners believe it's leading to inaccurate reporting.

"I don't think I can trust their numbers at all," Conner said. "I would hope I could trust their negative numbers. But I don't know."

Senator Ward's new bill would remove those 5 words, so that any possible or suspected COVID-19 related death must be reported to the coroner for investigation, giving them oversight of the data.

"They're the best person in each county to keep track of those numbers," Ward said. "And they can do contact tracing, and go back to see who was with that person, or maybe they were in a nursing home."

In statement, the Department of Health said:

"We cannot comment on pending legislation.

We are continuing to work with the coroners and listen to them as they discuss their needs with the department.

With that said, a death attended to by a medical professional, which includes a physician, certified registered nurse practitioner, physician assistant or dentist who is a staff member of a licensed health care facility does not need to be referred to a coroner. These medical professionals, through their hospital or facility, would have access to our data system and if they do not have access to our death reporting area.

Deaths are referred to a coroner if a death case occurs when a medical professional is not able to certify the death, or if the circumstances surrounding the death suggest the death was sudden, violent, suspicious in nature or was the result of other than natural causes.

A death of natural causes, such as from COVID-19, can be certified by a medical professional.

The department believes that the current structure of handling deaths, where medical professionals handle deaths in which they attend to, is appropriate. This is what happens for other diseases, such as the flu. Deaths are referred to a coroner if a death case occurs when a medical professional is not able to certify the death, or if the circumstances surrounding the death suggest the death was sudden, violent, suspicious in nature or was the result of other than natural causes.