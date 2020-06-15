Bike shortage effects local shops

Business picked up when schools closed. Manufactures shutdown during pandemic which caused a major shortage in bikes, parts and accessories.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Since schools closed in March and people wanting to get outside to shake off cabin fever. Local bike shops have been busier than ever, during their busy season.

But bikes, parts and accessories are hard to come by after manufactures closed their doors during the pandemic. Local shops don't expect things to get back to normal until mid to late summer when the 2021 models are released earlier than expected.

At Lancaster Bike Shop in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, bike hooks and racks sit and hang empty. With over 400 bikes on backorder.

“We knew we might have a gap in the supple line a little bit', said Randell Martin, Lancaster Bike Shop owner. 'However, the demand went way over what we anticipated. We saw this wave come through and it basically started with the small kids bikes and has just since moved on through.”

Lancaster Bike Shop had to hire an extra person to help with the demand of repairs and with the lack of parts, repair times are weeks at a time.

Hush Money Bikes in Lancaster opened their business in the middle of the pandemic. With less bikes in the shop, they can show the customer everything that is still available to, hopefully order.

“We are finding we are giving people great choices,' said Nathan baker, Hush Money Bikes co-owner. 'However, no ones walking out with a bike the same day they walk in to buy one.”

As bikes sit for parts, shops do as much as they can testing and tuning.

Hush Money Bikes designed their shop to be ready for any pandemic. They have a touch free entrance, open floor plan and have their equipment on wheels so they can move wherever needed.