Big Cat Rescue employee bitten and taken to hospital

The rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, had an employee taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to reports.

TAMPA, Fla — A worker at Big Car Rescue in Tampa was bitten by a big cat Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Crews say an employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

EMS workers say this happened around 8:30 a.m.

Big Cat Rescue was featured on Netflix's "Tiger King" this spring.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

