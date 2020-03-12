Big Cat Rescue employee bitten and taken to hospital

TAMPA, Fla — A worker at Big Car Rescue in Tampa was bitten by a big cat Thursday morning.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Crews say an employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
EMS workers say this happened around 8:30 a.m.
Big Cat Rescue was featured on Netflix's "Tiger King" this spring.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
