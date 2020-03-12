x
Big Cat Rescue employee bitten and taken to hospital

The rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, had an employee taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to reports.
Credit: Sky 10

TAMPA, Fla — A worker at Big Car Rescue in Tampa was bitten by a big cat Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Crews say an employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. 

EMS workers say this happened around 8:30 a.m.

Big Cat Rescue was featured on Netflix's "Tiger King" this spring. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

