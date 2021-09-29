Biden Expressway sign work slows I-81 traffic

SCRANTON, Pa. — Overhead sign replacement work slowed traffic on Interstate 81 northbound in Lackawanna County Wednesday morning.
PennDOT is replacing Central Scranton Expressway signs with new "President Biden Expressway" signs on I-81 in Scranton.
Pres. Biden was born in Scranton.
Traffic was backed up for more than four miles Wednesday morning.
PennDOT says to expect the same Thursday in the southbound lanes.
Crews are scheduled to replace signs on Interstate 81 south in the Scranton area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.