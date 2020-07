The event is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is planning a return to Lackawanna County this week.

Biden's campaign announced that the candidate will travel to Dunmore on Thursday to tour a metal works facility and deliver remarks on his economic recovery plan.

Biden, a Scranton native, is tentatively scheduled to speak around 2:30 p.m.

There is no word on details of the event.