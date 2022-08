Plans are underway for a visit to Luzerne County by Pres. Biden after an event last month was called off.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden is again planning to visit our area.

Pres. Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, August 30, according to the White House.

The president plans to give remarks on his Safer America Plan to reduce gun crime and save lives.

Details of the venue and time of the visit have not been released.

A planned visit by the president in July was called off when Biden tested positive for COVID-19.